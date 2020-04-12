Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. I regret to inform the readership of the passing of two members of The Terre Haute Bridge Center. Holley Hicks and Alice Goodyear both died this past week from natural causes not related to Corvid-19 . Mrs Hicks had the longest running member seniority at the time of her death. Mrs Goodyear was originally from the East coast before moving to Terre Haute and joining the Bridge Center. Both will be missed by fellow players.
The regular Sunday 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. free bridge lesson was again hosted online on Zoom software. Bridge Center president James “Sonny” Kirtley gave a presentation on no-trump biding and response, which was recorded and available by asking via email. Even more advanced players are encourage to join our online lessons as Sonny enjoys being challanged by questions from other viewpoints. Second part of the lesson involved the class as a whole playing in an online tournament. Students could offer thoughts as to which bid to make, and play of the hand.
A recent email from ACBL informed members that “Virtual Club Games” in which only those players who have played at the local club will be admitted to a private, online playing space. ACBL Virtual Club Games start times and entry fees will be set by local club managers just as they would for typical “face to face” games. Due to demand only a limited number of clubs will be added each week.
News of several local partnerships playing in “Support Your Local Club” events on “ Bridge Base Online” have come to my attention this past week; However no master-point wins to report. Participants include the partnership of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, partnership of Paul and Sherry Ray, partnership of Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle, partnership of Tana Holt and James Kirtley, and the partnership of Sharon Winters and Judy Harris.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website “TerreHauteBridge.com” or call (812) 232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.