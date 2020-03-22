In order to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, on Monday the Terre Haute Bridge Club canceled all of its scheduled games for the remainder of March. As club president, James Kirtley, explained to members, “The board of directors and the club managers will determine if the closure will be extended beyond March. While we all love the game, and the social interaction that surrounds it, your health is our primary concern.”
On March 10, the THBC hosted its annual all-club meeting. Prior to the business meeting, club members enjoyed a meal prepared by Tana Holt and Sharon Winters. At the business meeting, James (Sonny) Kirtley, Michael Miedema, and James Buffington were elected to the club’s Board of Directors by unanimous acclaim. By prior Board action, Brad Phillips has been appointed to the Board to serve the last year of a vacated three-year term. Phillips will also take over writing this column.
Annual awards were presented at the meeting by club vice president Milt Van Reed. Joanna Hebermehl won the THBC’s 2019 Janet Horton Award for Top Women’s Player of the Year. Milt Van Reed received the Fred Erwin Top Men’s Player of the Year award. Patty Cottom was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for her service as club secretary and treasurer in addition to many additional tasks undertaken as needed.
Other awards were made to members who earned the greatest number of masterpoints at the club during the previous year in categories defined by the number of masterpoints held at the start of the year. Mark Greenwell won the 2019 award for earning the most masterpoints amongst players at the club who started the year with fewer than 1,000 MPs. Tom Siefert received the award for the earning the greatest number of club masterpoints amongst players starting with fewer than 500 MPs. Sherry Ray was first amongst players starting the year with fewer than 100 MPs.
After the meeting, club members joined in an enjoyable all-club session of duplicate bridge. See the Tuesday evening entry below for the results.
Club results for the week starting March 9:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; second, Nancy Hanley and Mona Sternfeld tied with Tana Holt and Sharon Winters.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Michael Butts and Diane Jordan-Wagner; first in Strat B, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Tuesday evening, playing North/South, first-place winners were Michael Miedema and Patty Cottom; second, Thomas Siefert and Art Western; third, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Michael Butts and Diane Jordan-Wagner; third, Mary Helen Hamilton and Betty Piper; fourth, John Wright and Beth Sager.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Sue May and Patricia Koger; second, Michael Miedema and Mary Lunsford; third overall and first in Strat C, Joan Chervenko and Art Western; fourth overall, Milt Van Reed and Tana Holt; second in Strat C, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Mona Sternfeld; second, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer; third, Connie Shattuck and Diane Jordan-Wagner; fourth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
