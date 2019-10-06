Mark your calendar for the District 11 Louisville-Lexington Regional Bridge Tournament. The tournament is scheduled Nov. 4 through 10 at the Horseshoe Casino in Elisabeth, Indiana across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Detailed schedule and hotel information is available on the ACBL website, http://tournaments.acbl.org/schedule.php?sanction=1911007
Club results for the week starting Sept. 23:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Nancy Hanley and Mona Sternfeld; third, Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford tied with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Michael Harmon and Judy Emigh; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third, Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch; third, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Judith Harris and Michael Miedema; first in Strat B, Charles Parks and Thomas Siefert; second in B, Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters; second, Joan Chervenko and Michael Butts.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; first in Strat B, Diane Jordan-Wagner and Thomas Siefert; second in B, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
