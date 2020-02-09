The 2020 Indianapolis Crossroads of America Regional Bridge Tournament took place Jan. 27 through Feb. 2. Members of the Terre Haute Bridge Club joined the fun and earned red and gold masterpoints for their excellent play, which included a number of first-place finishes.
In the Wednesday evening single-session Swiss Teams event, James Kirtley, Mona Sternfeld, Patty Cottom and Tana Holt took first place in Strat B. On Thursday, Sternfeld and Cottom joined with Connie Shattuck and Diane Jordan-Wagner to take first place in the Mid-Week Gold Rush Swiss Teams competition. Also on Thursday, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl played with Annette Clark and Donald Florida from Indianapolis to earn 1.5 red masterpoints in the Mid-Week ABC Open Swiss Teams event.
On Friday morning, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray came in fourth overall in the 299er Pairs competition. Friday afternoon, Van Reed and Hebermehl took first place in the Naptown Side Pairs event. Mary Lunsford and Helen Hofmann finished fourth in their section of the Crossroads ABC Open Pairs.
On Saturday, Van Reed and Hebermehl again took first place in the Naptown Side Pairs event. That same afternoon, Thomas Siefert joined with Shattuck, Kirtley and Cottom to take fifth place in the Pacers Gold Rush Swiss Teams event.
In the Super Bowl Sunday ABC Open Swiss Teams event, Van Reed and Hebermehl again teamed with Clark and Florida from Indianapolis to finish in a three-way tie for seventh place in Strat A. Also in that event, Kirtley, Cottom and Holt were joined by Sharon Winters and the team took second place in Strat B.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Jan. 27:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Joanna Hebermehl and Tana Holt; second, Patty Cottom and Mary Lunsford; third, Diane Scott and Thomas Siefert.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Michael Harmon and Brad Phillips tied with Michael Butts and James Kirtley. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Art Western and Robert Cowden; second, David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Patty Cottom and Tana Holt; third, Joanna Hebermehl and Michael Miedema; fourth, Charles Bryan Jr. and Brad Phillips.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Mary Lynn Siefert and Thomas Siefert; second, Sue May and Patricia Koger tied with Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
There was no club game Friday afternoon.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
