Some sources (according to bridgehands.com/H/History_of_Bridge.htm) trace the production of the first playing cards back to 12th-century China where paper was invented. The early cards were used for fortune telling and gambling.
In her column, “Historically Speaking,” in the July 20/21, 2019 issue of the Wall Street Journal, Amanda Foreman points out that the oldest known examples of the 52-card deck with four suits are from the Mamluk Califate that stretched across Egypt and the eastern Mediterranean from 1260 to 1517.
Playing cards were introduced into Italy and Spain around 1370, most likely by traders from Egypt and returning crusaders. The cards were not well received in Europe. Foreman reports that “Like dice, cards were classed as gateway vices that led to greater sins.” In 1377, Parisians were banned from playing cards on work days. The Bridgehands website notes that in 1432, Saint Bernardo warned that cards were invented by the Devil.
The troublesome reputation of card playing persisted into the 18th century when fortunes of many noble families were made and lost. The frenzy is retold in Alexander Pushkin’s 19th-century short story, “The Queen of Spades.”
Although even today cards are used for play in high-stake games like poker and blackjack, they also provide more benign activities. To emphasize this, Foreman quotes a line from the novel, “Nicholas Nickleby,” by Charles Dickens: “Thus two people who cannot afford to play cards for money, sometimes sit down to a quiet game for love.”
Come join us at the Terre Haute Bridge Club. You’ll love it.
Club results for the week starting July 15:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Sue May and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Sharon Winters and Michael Miedema; third overall and first in Strat B, Connie Shattuck and Charles Bryan Jr.; fourth overall, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; second in Strat B, Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford; third in B, Toni Smith and Beth Sager.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Tom Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second overall and first in Strat B, Lou Harmening and Jan Harmening; second in B, Ruth Erickson and Jane Mills. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Ann Staats and John Wright; second, Susan McCarthy and Suzanne VanReed; first in Strat C, Toni Smith and Linda Reynolds.
Tuesday evening first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; second, Tana Holt and Joanna Hebermehl; first in Strat B, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris tied with Patty Cottom and James Kirtley.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Tana Holt; second overall and first in Strat C, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third overall, Mark Greenwell and Noreen Bryant tied with Sue May and Mary Lunsford; second in Strat C, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
There was no game Friday afternoon.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.