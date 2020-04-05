Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. The Terre Haute Bridge Center remains closed as are all recreational gathering places in Indiana. We fully intend to follow the recommendations of both state and federal government before reopening for live person-to-person games. As stated last week, many online options are available for both competition and learning opportunities.
The website www.acbl.org offers online games daily. A portion of “Support Your Club” event entry fees are paid back to member participants’ ACBL local club. Terre Haute Bridge Center player Tana Holt reports she and her partner recently competed in a “Support Your Club” event hosted on “Bridge Base Online” in which 492 teams were entered. The Holt partnership placed 93rd, earning black masterpoints.
Bridge Center president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his regular free Sunday lesson on Zoom video conference software. As could be expected, a few bugs occurred. The main problem was that the scheduled two-hour class was cut short because of software licensing issues. We tried again Wednesday, April 1, and Kirtley informed his class, “I upgraded my Zoom account so there is no time limit on a session, and I can host up to 100 people at a time [so, go spread the word].” If you would like an email invitation for the 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday class, contact Kirtley at 812-201-5952. My advice is to open a Zoom account about an hour before typing in the invitation code. What would take the average seventh grader about seven minutes took me 40 minutes. If you can not make it today, try to be ready for next Sunday.
A recap of Terre Haute Bridge Center points races as of the last posted update on March 9.
Masterpoint race earned at club, first, Milt Van Reed; second, Joanna Hebermehl; third, Nancy Hanley; fourth, Sharon Winters; fifth, Mary Lunsford; sixth, Tana Holt; seventh, Thomas Siefert; eighth, Patty Cottom; ninth, Mark Greenwell; 10th, James Buffington.
Masterpoint race under 1,000 points, first, Thomas Seifert; second, Patty Cottom; third, Mark Greenwell; fourth, James Buffington; fifth, Mona Sternfeld; sixth, Connie Shattuck; seventh, Joan Chervenko; eighth, Mary Lynn Siefert; ninth, Art Western; 10th, Michael Butts.
Masterpoint race under 500 points, first, Thomas Seifert; second, James Buffington; third, Patty Cottom; fourth, Mary Lynn Siefert; fifth, Charles Bryan Jr.; sixth, Art Western; seventh, Richard Dahle; eighth, Brad Phillips; ninth, Michael Butts; 10th, Joan Chervenko.
Masterpoint race under 100 points, first, Richard Dahle; second, Brad Phillips; third, Beth Sager; fourth, Sherry Ray; fifth, Paul Ray; sixth, Joanie Kendall; seventh, Margo Kraemer; eighth, David Kraemer; ninth, Michael Harmon; 10th, Rodger Meneely.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more information.
