October is always an exciting month at the Terre Haute Bridge Club. This year is no exception. The club had two special Saturday games in which newer players played with experienced players. The games were successful, providing members an opportunity to learn more about bridge and to make new friends.
Several players won silver masterpoints at the Owensboro sectional tournament Oct. 13 through 15. In addition, there were several special games at the club in which winners were awarded two or three times the usual number of masterpoints. One more such game, a club championship, will take place Wednesday. The game will start at 10 a.m. Arrive early for coffee and doughnuts and take a brown-bag lunch. If you haven’t played on Wednesday for a while, this is a perfect opportunity join the fun.
Club results for the week starting Oct. 14:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Michael Miedema; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Charles Bryan Jr. and Toni Smith.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; second, James Kirtley and Judy Emigh; third, Phyllis White and Martha Layton. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Beth Sager and John Wright; third, Jana Tyler and Margo Kraemer; first in Strat C, Bryan Boyce and Richard Boyce.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and James Buffington; second, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld tied with Tana Holt and Joanna Hebermehl.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Milt Van Reed and Sharon Winters; third, Sue May and Mary Lunsford; fourth, Michael Butts and Art Western.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Sue May and Sharon Winters; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third/fourth, James Gormong and Michael Miedema tied with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fifth, James Dickey and Mary Lunsford; sixth, Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
