The Terre Haute Bridge Club hosted a special Swiss Teams game on Oct. 26.
Seven teams participated. As an experiment, each team was composed of one pair of experienced players and one pair of newer players. The objective of the experiment was to introduce the less experienced players to the format and scoring of team competition and, more important, to have fun.
After the competition was completed, players were asked to indicate by their applause if they had fun and liked the format. The sound-level meter registered well above 10. A second, spontaneous, round of applause recognized and thanked Jim Gormong for his efforts in organizing and conducting game. In this case, the applause caused the sound-level meter to go off scale.
Club results for the week starting Oct. 21:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were James Gormong and Mark Minar; second/third place, Diane Scott and Joan Chervenko tied with Tana Holt and Patty Cottom; fourth, Michael Miedema and Sharon Winters.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Judy Stoffel and Susan McCarthy; second, Tom Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; first in Strat B, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Bob Cowden and Art Western; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and Brad Phillips.
On Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second overall and first in Strat C, Tom Siefert and Art Western, third overall, Jim Gormong and Jane Gormong, fourth, Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters; second in Strat C, Richard Bernadoni and Mary Lunsford.
On Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Diane Scott; second, Jane Mills and Don Darnell; third, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
On Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl tied with James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong.
In the special Saturday afternoon team competition, first/second-place winning teams were Sonny Kirtly, Tana Holt, Mary Lynn Siefert and Tom Siefert, tied with Mona Sternfeld, Patty Cottom, Beth Sager and John Wright. Third-place winners were Joanna Hebermehl, Mike Miedema, Mike Harmon and Judy Emigh, tied with Jim Gormong, Jane Gormong, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray, tied with Mary Lunsford, Sue May, Brad Phillips and Mike Butts, tied with Mark Greenwell, Sharon Winters, Charles Bryan Jr. and Connie Shattuck.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
