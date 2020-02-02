Each year the American Contract Bridge League recognizes players who earned the greatest number of masterpoints during the previous year. One of these ACBL masterpoint races, the Mini-McKenney race, counts points earned in all ACBL sanctioned games and tournaments. Like the Helen Shanbrom Ace of Clubs competition, the Mini-McKenney race is stratified according to the number of MPs players held at the beginning of the year.
A number of Terre Haute Bridge Club members finished in the Top 10 of their respective groups in the Unit 130, Central Indiana, 2019 Mini-McKenney competition. In the group of players starting the year with 200 to 300 MPs, Patty Cottom was sixth and Shafaat Dalal was eighth. In the 300 to 500 MP bracket, Thomas Siefert finished ninth.
The club’s more experienced players also finished well in the Unit 130 race. Among players starting the year with 3,500 to 5,000 MPs, James Gormong placed seventh, and Jane Gormong ninth. Milt Van Reed was seventh and Joanna Hebermehl ninth in the 5,000 to 7,500 MP starting bracket.
Masterpoints earned by Van Reed and Hebermehl were sufficient to place them in the top 25 in the Mini-McKenney race for all of ACBL District 11 which includes central Indiana, southern Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Van Reed and Hebermehl placed 20th and 21st, respectively.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Jan. 20:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Mona Sternfeld and Pat Price; third, James Kirtley and Tana Holt.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer; third, Beth Sager and John Wright. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second overall and first in Strat B, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; second in B, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; second, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley tied with Mark Greenwell and James Buffington who were first in Strat C; second in C, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Joan Chervenko and Art Western; second, Michael Butts and Brad Phillips; third, Diane Scott and Nancy Hanley; fourth, Sue May and Mary Lunsford.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sue May and Thomas Siefert; third, Tana Holt and Sharon Winters; first in Strat C, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; second in C, Connie Shattuck and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
