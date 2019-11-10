Each year, the American Contract Bridge Association sponsors Masterpoint Races that recognize players who have earned the most masterpoints during the year. Players are ranked both nationally and within geographic subdivisions. The Terre Haute Bridge Club is in ACBL District 11, Unit 130, which designates central Indiana.
In addition to geographic divisions, the race contestants are also divided according to player experience levels as indicated by the total number of masterpoints held at the beginning of the contest year. The Mini-McKenney race counts all masterpoints earned at ACBL-sanctioned games. The Helen Shanbrom Ace of Clubs race counts only MPs earned at local clubs. There also is an online race that counts MPs earned in ACBL-sanctioned online games at sites such as Bridge Base Online.
As the last quarter of the year began, a number of players at the THBC were competing well in the ACBL races. In the Unit 130 Mini-McKenney race, Milt Van Reed was ranked sixth among players starting the year with between 5,000-7,500 MP. Although they play regularly at the THBC, several players have been sharpening their skills playing online. Leading the ranks of Unit 130 online players, with prior MP totals shown in parenthesis, were Jim Hughes, first place (0-5 MP); Sherry Ray, second (20-50 MP); Paul Ray, first place (50-100 MP); Douglas Smith, first place (500-1,000); Mike Miedema, sixth, (1,500-2,500 MP).
Club results for the week starting Oct. 28:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Jane Ann Gormong and James Gormong; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; first in Strat B, Pat Price and Polly Hicks; first in Strat C, Diane Scott and Thomas Siefert.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; third, Norma Beymer and Judy Emigh. Playing East/West, first-place winners were David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; third, Beth Sager and John Wright.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners (with a 77 percent game) were James Buffington and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Michael Miedema and Mary Lunsford; third, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; fourth, Nancy Hanley and Pat Price; first in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and Patty Cottom tied with Joan Chervenko and Art Western.
On Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third overall and first in Strats B and C, Mary Helen Hamilton and Betty Piper; second in Strat B, Sue May and Mary Lunsford; second in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.