The Indianapolis Fall Sectional Tournament took place Nov 22 through 24. Thirteen players from the Terre Haute Bridge Club returned with many newly-won silver masterpoints.
On Friday, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray placed second in Section F of the 299er Pairs event. In the Friday afternoon Stratified Pairs competition, Sharon Winters and Patty Cottom won sixth overall in Strat C; Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl finished eighth in Strat A, Section G NS. In the evening Stratified Pairs, Mary Lunsford, playing with Helen Hofmann of New Palestine, Indiana, placed fourth overall. Jim Gormong and Jane Gormong were sixth overall; Tana Holt and James Kirtley finished eighth overall and third in Strat C.
In the Saturday morning Open Pairs, Lunsford and Hofmann took second overall in Strat C. That afternoon in the 299er Pairs, the Rays placed fifth overall in Strat E. In the afternoon Bob Wallace Stratified Open Pairs, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott placed first in their sectional, fourth overall in Strat A, and second in Strat B. Lunsford and Hofmann were again successful, placing fourth in Strat C of Section G NS. In the evening Bob Wallace event, Gormongs were second overall; Kirtley and Holt placed fourth overall in Strat B; Bryant and Scott were fifth overall in B bringing their silver masterpoint total to 6.5 for the day.
The Cyndy Cradick Open Stratified Swiss Teams event took place on Sunday. The team of Kirtley, Holt, Cottom, and Winters took second place in Strat C.
You don’t have to play in tournaments to have fun. Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered at the club every Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the instructor, James Kirtley, at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Nov. 18:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Michael Miedema and Sharon Winters; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Judith Harris and Tana Holt; first place in Strat B, Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; second in B, Joan Chervenko and Diane Scott.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Beth Sager and John Wright; third overall and first in Strat B and Strat C, Michael Harmon and Judy Emigh; second in B, Ruth Erickson and Jane Mills; second in C, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Diane Jordan-Wagner and James Kirtley; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; first in Strat B, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; first in Strat C, MJ Nasser and Brad Phillips.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; first in Strat B, Patty Cottom and James Buffington tied with Charles Parks and Richard Bernadoni.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; third, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; fourth, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
There was no game Friday afternoon.
Club results for the week starting Nov. 25:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; fourth, Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford tied with Thomas Siefert and Diane Scott.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer tied with Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; first place in Strat C, Phyllis White and Martha Layton. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Diane Jordan-Wagner and James Kirtley; second, David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch tied with Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters; first in Strat C, Richard Bernadoni and Charles Parks; second in C, Thomas Siefert and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there were no games Wednesday morning or Friday afternoon.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
