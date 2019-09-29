Next weekend, the the Terre Haute Bridge Club will be experimenting with a novel arrangement of partners for a special fun game to be played on Oct. 5. The plan is to pair one of the club’s experienced players with a less-experienced partner.
Non-club members and those who have never played bridge in the duplicate style are welcome. If you’ve been wondering what bridge at the club is like and want to try it first-hand, the Saturday game is a perfect chance. You can play with one of your social bridge partners or an experienced partner who can serve as a personal guide.
The game will start at 12:30 p.m.; come a bit early to meet new friends. As always, your first game at the club is free. If you are interested, call the number at the end of this column and the club will ensure you have a partner. Note especially that this is for fun!
Club results for the week starting Sept. 16:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Judith Harris and Tana Holt; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Sharon Winters and Michael Miedema; fourth overall and first in Strat B, Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; fifth overall, James Gormong and Patty Cottom; second in Strat B, Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford; third in B, Mona Sternfeld and Pat Price; first in Strat C, Connie Shattuck and Charles Bryan Jr.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; third, Beth Sager and John Wright. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Ann Staats and Sylvia Oster; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; first in Strat B, Margo Kraemer and Jana Tyler; first in Strat C, Jackie Lower and Suzanne VanReed.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema tied with James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; first in Strat B, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Tana Holt and Sharon Winters; second, Sue May and Mary Lunsford; third, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott; first in Strat C, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second in C, Mark Greenwell and Rick Kleinheksell.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Sue May and Thomas Siefert; second/third, Judith Harris and Tana Holt tied with Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom who were first in Strat C; fourth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second in Strat C, Toni Smith and Jane Mills.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
