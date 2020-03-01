The Terre Haute Bridge Club draws players from a wide area to its game tables in Suite 21 of Kenbell Plaza, 1400 E. Pugh St. Players from Clinton, Brazil, and Paris, Illinois regularly attend games at the club. Join club members and see for yourself why club games are so popular.
The annual all-member business meeting of the THBC will take place March 10. The carry-in dinner and business meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. Election of new members to the club Board of Directors will take place. An open bridge game will follow.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday at the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com or visit his webpage, BridgeJedi.com.
Club results for the week starting Feb. 17:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; second, Michael Harmon and Brad Phillips; third, Sue May and Mary Lunsford.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, first-place winners were Tom Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Margo Kraemer and David Kraemer; third overall and first in Strat C, Suzanne VanReed and Jackie Lower; second in C, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; third in C, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners, in a three-way tie, were Joanna Hebermehl and Tana Holt tied with Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema tied with Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; fourth, Sharon Winters and Charles Parks.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; fourth, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; third, Sue May and Sharon Winters; fourth, Connie Shattuck and Robert Logsdon.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
