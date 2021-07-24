The Terre Haute Bridge Center completed a very successful week of action, highlighted by the success of the Monday evening “Fun Bridge” group for beginning and less-experienced players. Competition ended with a tie for first place North/South between Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert and the team of Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East/West winner Norma Beymer and Phyllis White with Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington runners up.
The July 12 game had 14 players with a tie for first between Connie Shattuck and Patty Cottom and the team of Milt Van Reed and Charles Bryan Jr.; third place went to Sharon Winters and Judith Harris. A morning game on July 14 had 16 players with first place Michael Miedema and Judith Harris; second, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; and third, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington. On July 13, 22 players competed in the evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results, all listed earning points; first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Thomas Siefert and Jane Blair; and third, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
Response to partner’s strong 2 club opening was the main topic at president James Kirtley’s free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon on Zoom. The class then competed in an instant tournament winning for the first time against 15 other teams.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
