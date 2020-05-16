Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Bridge Center member Patty Cottom received official notification from the ACBL that she has achieved all requirements to be awarded Life Master status. Rather historic achievement as she surpassed the point total required in the first Online Regional Tournament ever held. Congratulations Patty, job well done.
Good news to report, the partnership Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed scored a second place in an Indianapolis daily online game. Also, the partnership of Sharon Austin and Judy Harris scored a second place on another day. Several local players have mentioned competing in the casual non-master points section of Bridge Base Online. The casual section is free and offers several different formats. The partnership of Michael Butts and Brad Phillips played twice this past week. Very interesting as different players come and go from the game. Sometimes when a player leaves the game a robot will fill-in until another live person is found.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley held his regulaly scheduled Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. lesson. Very happy to see that attendance in the class is growing. After a review of basic bidding principles the class competed in a challenge match with a robot partner against Sonnys’ long time partner Tana Holt. The class played eight bridge hands by committee agreement then sent the same hands for Tana to play. Results of this match are unknown at the time of this writing.
A group of top bridge professionals are holding an online class. These professionals generally hold class on cruse ships, so this is an excellent opportunity to cheaply get to see them in action. $15 for a 2 hour session. Contact playbridgeatSea.com
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
