Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. Good news to report is that the locally run “Virtual Club Game” is doing well and growing. Eight full tables competed in the June 30 stratified game. Results to report; all earning points: first in A division, James Gormomg and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; third, M Sue May and Mary Lunsford; fourth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. First in B division, not all earning points: Shafaat Dalal, competing with a robot; second, Thomas Newton and Diane Jordan-Wagner; third, Ann Staats and Richard Bernardoni. First in C division, not all earning points: Michael Butts and Brad Phillips; second, Linda Reynolds and Tonicia Smith; third, Debra Kirsch and David Kirsch.
The first live person-to-person game since the shutdown began at noon Tuesday at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Many local players have been anxiously awaiting live action while others seem more slow to return. Hand sanitizer, greater spacing at the tables, and the wearing of masks should be enough to accommodate some of our younger members.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley cancelled his regularly scheduled free Sunday bridge lesson because of the holiday weekend. But, I didn’t get the word. I had invited a very good player, Mark Greenwell, to participate in the class, so we had to press Kirtley into service via Zoom. We were joined by Ann Kelly and Diane Jordan-Wagner. A very good question-and-answer period took place before we sent a challenge match to our fierce rival Tana Holt. After the bridge lesson Greenwell and I went fishing at a undisclosed location; we were quite happy with our result as we kept several bass and nine nice-sized redear bluegill.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
