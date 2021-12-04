The Monday afternoon game on Nov. 22 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center had 14 players compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; fourth, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt. Later that evening the Monday “fun bridge” group played a tournament after a short lesson. Results were not available at this time because of a computer malfunction.
A field of 24 players competed in the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Nov. 23. Results, all listed earning points: first, Richard Easton and Rich Bernardoni; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; fifth, John Wright and Thomas Newton; sixth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom.
The class is in the final few weeks of a comprehensive review of all material covered since last January. This week the class covered special conventions used in order to disrupt opponents bidding.
The discussion lasted the full length of the two-hour time allotment so no tournament was played. Also, our chief rival in the challenge match games was traveling to the ACBL national championship in Austin, Texas, and unavailable to play the class.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
