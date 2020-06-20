Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. The Board of Directors of the Terre Haute Bridge Center had its June meeting on the 16th. Main topic for discussion was when and how to reopen the center for face-to-face games. Many members seem to be pushing for a July start. Any news from decisions of the Board of Directors will be reported next week.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his regularly scheduled free Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. lesson this past week. The class started on the subject of defensive carding and opening leads.
We again played in a challenge match against Sonny's long time partner Tana Holt. Results of the match are unknown at the time of this writing. Kirtley feels he has presented to the class a good basic foundation of bidding conventions to use in building a solid game. Focus of the class will now shift to play of the hand and statistical analysis in bridge theory. Any interested more advanced players are encouraged to join our group.
The ACBL has moved the traditional “Longest Day Event” to a virtual game (June 20-21) to raise awareness and funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Over the past seven years the ACBL has raised more than $6 million by donating sanctioning fees, from this event, to either the Alzheimer's Association or the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada.
An opportunity to earn Gold and Red master-points starts June 25-28. “Endless Summer tournament” will be the next regional style tournament held on “Bridge Base Online". Pair events for every level will be held at staggered starting times throughout the day (Thursday to Sunday). Entries are $15 per player, per session for all events. Most of the Wabash Valley’s “usual suspects” are expected to play.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
