Thirty bridge players competed in the March 30 Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game. Results, all earning points: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris.
The Terre Haute club’s board of directors had its monthly meeting before the Tuesday game. Reopening of the club for live play was the major item up for discussion. A split developed over whether proof of vaccination should be required to gain admission to the club and play in a game. A short-term solution was agreed upon with the noon Wednesday game to begin as it was before the shutdown with masks to be worn and vaccinations strongly advised but no inspection of certificates. A later game, possibly Friday afternoon, will be much more authoritarian in approach. Proof of vaccination will be presented to agents of the board of directors and a list kept of those in compliance. Masks will be worn at all times.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson class on Zoom on Sunday afternoon. Because of the holiday only a question-and-answer session took place. The class later participated in a tournament on Bridgebase Online, finishing second in the C stratification and earning .18 points.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com for more news.
