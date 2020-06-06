Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. “Silver Linings Week” for Bridge Base Online Virtual Club Games has wrapped-up, and with some great success for two local partnerships.
Tana Holt and local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley played great together scoring three directional wins and earning Kirtley more than 6.5 Silver Master-Points that he needed for Life Master status.
Kirtley is short only .98 of one Gold Master-Point to complete all requirements to achieve Life Master.
Diane Jordan-Wanger and partner Tom Newton scored 6 Silver Master-Points during the week. Both are students in Kirtley’s free Sunday lessons.
The 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday free lesson class was a challenge match against Tana Holt who won again making it four wins in a row.
The difference in the match came down to one particular hand where the class pushed the bidding in a marginal hand to baby slam thinking that Holt (known for her aggressive play) would surely try to make slam.
The reigning champion stopped at 5 hearts making the contract while the class went down trying to make a slam that was not there.
The Terre Haute Bridge Center Board of Directors conducted the May monthly meeting via Zoom.
The Board agreed to move the next meeting up to June 16 so that about eight members could meet in person and discuss (along with other members on Zoom) ways to social distance during club games.
A managing director volunteered to contact from a list of 30 members to find out if players would be ready to return in July.
Enough positive responses were obtained early in the calling, so the entire list was not contacted.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
