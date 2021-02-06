Terre Haute Bridge Club members attended another Virtual Club Game with results recorded in the annals of the Terre Haute/Paris record books. Jan. 26 results, all earning points, include: first, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; second, Judith Harris and Michael Miedema; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Louise Hilton and Shafaat Dalal. Thomas Seifert and Diane Jordan-Wagner finished second in a 1,500 master points or less Virtual Club Game offered out of Indianapolis on Jan. 28. The mid-morning Thursday game has been attracting a fair amount of local players.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. Since all the material has been covered, the next couple of lessons will be a review with question and answer opportunity. I think he is anxious to start a new group of beginning students. In a shocking development, the class was able to win back the coveted Mythical/Imaginary Challenge Match Belt from former champion Milt Van Reed. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for club news.
We thank Van Reed and Tana Holt for their participation in these competitions as they have been a great teaching tool for Kirtley.
