A slightly smaller than usual field of 34 players competed at the evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game on Feb. 16.
Results, all earning points, include: first, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; fourth, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; fifth, John Wright and Thomas Newton; sixth, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; seventh, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; and eighth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel.
The 2021 Ace of Clubs rankings, as of the end of January, were announced. The category is determined by the number of points earned at the beginning of 2021. Players will remain in the same category throughout the year: 0 to 5 points, Roger Meneely, second place; 100 to 200 points, Sherry Ray, sixth place; 100 to 200 points, Jim Buffington, 10th place; 200 to 300 points, Paul Ray, fifth place; 2,500 to 3,000 points, Michael Miedema, third place; 3,500 to 5,000 points, Jim and Jane Ann Gormong, tied for fifth place; 5,000 to 7,500 points, Milt Van Reed, third place; and 5,000 to 7,500 points, Joanna Hebermehl, fifth place.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson on Zoom on Sunday. The class played a challenge match with Tana Holt, and were soundly beaten. Kirtley will start a new class on March 7.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more news.
