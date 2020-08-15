The regularly scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday virtual bridge game is still going strong with a field of 18 teams competing this past week. I have been informed that what I have been reporting as two games is really the north and south divisions of the same game. I regret any confusion caused.
Results for the Aug. 4 virtual game, North, A stratification: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed; third, Michael Miedema and Judith Harris. B stratification: first, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; second, G Sherley Blodgett and Leon Joseph Grafe; third, Rick Kleinheksel and Mark Greenwell. C stratification: first, Thomas Newton and Diane Jordan Wagner; second, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal; and third, Debra Kirsch and David Kirsch.
Results for the Aug. 4 virtual game, South, A stratification: first, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; second, M Sue May and Mary Lunsford; third, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips. B stratification: first, Thomas Siefert and Jane Mills; second, Richard Bernardoni and Charles Parks; third, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton. C stratification: first, Michael Butts and James Kirtley; second, Linda Reynolds and Tonicia Smith; and third, James Jordan-Wagner and Jana Tyler.
Results for the noon Aug. 5 face-to-face game at the Terre Haute Bridge Center: first, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Joanna Hebermehl and Charles Parks; third, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; fourth, Connie Shattuck and Charles Parks; and fifth, Milt Van Reed and Charles Bryan Jr.
Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon. A very good question-and-answer period preceded the continuation of our challenge match battle with Tana Holt. That match ended in a draw. Falling on the example set by the Ryder Cup matches in golf the challenger must defeat the champion in order to claim the Cup. The “class” retains the belt. Kirtley has covered all the material originally planned in his course so we are going to start from the beginning and recover everything. A great time for new students to join the class via Zoom.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
