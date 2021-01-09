The last Terre Haute/Paris evening Virtual Club Game on Dec. 29 closed out the year on a strong note with 38 players participating. Results all listed earning points: first, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; second, Mary Hamilton and Betty Piper; third, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; fourth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fifth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; sixth, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; seventh, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; eighth, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; ninth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks, John Burns and Michael Butts.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon on Zoom. Defense and discard signals will be the topic of discussion for the next several weeks. A very interesting and enjoyable discussion preceded a return to playing our weekly challenge match series. This week marked the return of former champion Tana Holt as challenger. The “class” was able to defeat Holt in a close hard-fought battle.
For club details, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.