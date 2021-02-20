Another successful Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game is in the record books. A strong field of 38 players participated on Feb. 9. Results, all earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed.
Rankings for the 2021 Ace of Clubs, which stretches across Central Indiana and includes Terre Haute Bridge Club, as of the end of January have been announced. The category is determined by the number of points earned at the beginning of 2021. The player will remain in the same category throughout the year: 0-5 points, Roger Meneely, second place; 100-200 points, Sherry Ray, sixth place; 100-200 points, Jim Buffington, 10th place; 200-300 points, Paul Ray, fifth place; 2,500-3,000 points, Michael Miedema, third place; 3,500-5,000, Jim and Jane Ann Gormong tied for fifth place; 5,000-7,500 points, Milt Van Reed, third place; and 5,000-7,500 points, Joanna Hebermehl, fifth place.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his last free bridge lesson on Zoom Sunday afternoon. Kirtley has covered all planned material but the class is still meeting for question and answer sessions and to continue challenge match games. This week the class was soundly beaten by Kirtley’s long-time partner, Tana Holt.
For more club news, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
