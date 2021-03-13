A field of 36 players competed in the March 2 evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club game. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; second, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; third, Jane Ann Gormong and James Gormong; fourth, Louis Hilton and Shafaat Dalal; fifth, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; sixth, Edwin (Ted) Bain III and Michael Miedema; seventh, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; eighth, James Kirtley and Judith Harris; ninth, Michael Butts and John Burns; 10th Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni; and 11th, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The North American Online Bridge Championships began Thursday, March 11, and will run through March 21. A wide variety of formats and stratifications will be available from which to compete. Featured events include Thursday, March 18, entries open for the International Master Points pairs, and Saturday, March 20, entries open for Premier pairs. See the American Contract Bridge League website for more information.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley started a new series of free bridge lessons on Zoom on Sunday afternoon. A good size crowd of 17 students logged in. About half are returnees from the last class and the rest new students. The class has a wide range of experience levels and is a great opportunity for beginners or party bridge players to learn the 2 over 1 bidding system. And the price is right.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.