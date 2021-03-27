Congratulations to Michael Butts and partner John Burns for finishing first in the Terre Haute/Paris Virtual club game on March 16. Butts, a student in the Sunday lessons class, has been working to improve his game over the past year and it is great to see a less-experienced player grab a victory.
Other results, all earning points: second, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; fifth, Jane Ann Gormong and James Gormong.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued his weekly series of free bridge lessons on Zoom on Sunday. We are in the middle of several weeks of instruction on the no-trump structure. After an hour of lecture, the class plays a challenge match against one of the local top players. Each member of the class takes turns bidding and playing a hand with input from other members of the class and Kirtley. The class defeated Tana Holt to retain possession of the mythical/imaginary challenge match belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
