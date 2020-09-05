Another good week of activity at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results from the Terre Haute/Paris Aug. 25 virtual club game include:
North South A stratification: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips. B stratification: first, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; second, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; third, Michael Butts and John Burns. C stratification: first, Diane Jordan-Wagner and Thomas Newton; second, Linda Reynolds and Tonicia Smith; third, Debra Kirsch and David Kirsch.
Results for East West A stratification: first, Michael Miedema and Judith Harris; second, Richard Easton and Richard Bernardoni; third, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May. B stratification (and overall East-West winner): first, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third, G Sherley Blodgett and Leon Joseph Grafe. C stratification: first, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; second, Jane Mills and Thomas Siefert; third, Jim Buffington and Shafaat Dalal.
Results for the Aug. 26 live face-to-face game: winner, Michael Miedema and Leon Joseph Grafe; runner-up Milt Van Reed and Brad Phillips. No handicaps were used this week as some of the stronger players played with some of the weaker participants. A special thanks to Milt Van Reed.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued on with his reboot of the 2-over-1 method of bidding in the club’s free bridge lesson via Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Next week Kirtley will cover no-trump structure. The “class” was able to defeat reigning challenge match champion Tana Holt and reclaim the mythical/imaginary belt.
Be prepared for an announcement next week about a regional tournament near the end of September; details to be finalized.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more news.
