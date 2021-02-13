A field of 36 players competed in the Feb. 2 evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game. Results, all earning points: first, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni; fourth, Edwin “Ted” Bain III and Michael Miedema; fifth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson Sunday on Zoom. The class played in a challenge match against Kirtley’s long-time partner, Tana Holt, with the class able to squeeze out a victory.
Next week is the last scheduled meeting for this class. However, Kirtley is willing to meet with new students.
Terre Haute players James Kirtley, Tana Holt, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld competed Feb. 6 in a virtual Swiss Team event staged by the Indianapolis Bridge Center. No great results to report.
For more news, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.