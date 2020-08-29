Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley.
There was an interesting development in the Aug. 18 virtual club game at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The B stratification out-performed A for first and second place both North-South and East-West. Results North-South earning points: first, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; second, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, M Sue May and Mary Lunsford; and fifth, Debra Kirsch and David Kirsch. The Kirsch partnership was the winner of C stratification.
Results earning points East-West: first, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; third, Phil Smith and James Buffington; fourth (and winner of C stratification), Michael Butts and John Burns; and fifth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong.
Results for the Aug. 19 live face-to-face game at the Terre Haute Bridge Center: Unadjusted winner Mark Greenwell and Jim Buffington, runner up, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. After Handicap winner Debra Kirsch and David Kirsch with runner up Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips. Special congratulations to the Kirsch partnership on having a very good week.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued on with a reboot of his free bridge lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday via the Zoom online conference app. A very interesting discussion on the merits of 2 over 1 versus Standard American for beginning students was followed by a resumption of our challenge match battle with former champion Tana Holt. Holt was able to reclaim the mythical/imaginary belt. Congratulations to her on a job well done.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
