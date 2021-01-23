A strong field of 36 players competed in the Jan. 12 Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game.
Results: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; and third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. Terre Haute Bridge Club member James Gormong has earned his Diamond Life Master status with the American Contract Bridge League putting him in the top 2 percent of the league’s 168,000 members. To achieve this rank, an ACBL member must win 5,000 master points. His favorite partner, wife Jane Ann, is the club’s only Sapphire Life Master with nearly 4,000 master points. Three Terre Haute area players have preceded Gormong as Diamond Life Masters: Milt Van Reed, Joanna Hebermehl and the late Janet Horton. Club member Jim Buffington reports that Sherry Ray ranks first in our ACBL unit for players from 50 to 100 master points. Paul Ray ranks second in our unit for players with 100 to 200 master points. The Gormongs, along with Van Reed, all rank in the Top 10 in the unit in their categories.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continues to host his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. The lessons are focusing on defense and play of the hand. Again, this past lesson the class challenged current champion Milt Van Reed in a battle for mythical/imaginary Challenge Match Belt. Van Reed won the match and retains the title.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.