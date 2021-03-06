A field of 32 players competed in the Feb. 23 evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club game. Results, all listed earning points: first, Jane Ann Gormong and James Gormong; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Tana Holt and James Kirtley; fourth, Ryan White and Mark Rexroth; fifth, Michael Butts and John Burns; and sixth, James Buffington and Charles Parks.
The North American Online Bridge Championship will begin Thursday and run through March 21. A wide variety of formats and stratifications will be available from which to compete. See the American Contract Bridge League website for more information.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley took a week off to prepare for a new series of free lessons on Zoom beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. The class will feature the two-over-one bidding system as well as Kirtley’s favorite conventions that go along nicely. After a 30-minute instructional period the class will play a challenge match against a local top player.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.