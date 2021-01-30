The Terre Haute/Paris bridge clubs had 40 players turn out for the evening Virtual Club Game on Jan. 19 and participants were rewarded with double silver points. Results, all listed earning points, include: first, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; second, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; third, Judith Harris and Sharon Winters; fourth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fifth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; sixth, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; seventh, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; eighth, Michael Butts and John Burns; ninth, Louise Hilton and Shafaat Dalal; 10th, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; 11th, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; 12th, Brad Phillips and Rodger Meneely; and 13th, Jane Blair and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his free Sunday afternoon bridge lesson on Zoom. A review of bidding problems preceded a discussion of defensive signaling. The class then competed in a challenge match with Kirtley’s long-time partner, Tana Holt. In a shocking upset the class was able to defeat Holt.
Kirtley is interested in starting a new beginners class in addition to his Sunday afternoon lesson. Anyone with an interest can call the club at 812-232-1230. The Sunday class began with Zoom instruction last March and all students believe that this series of weekly classes has helped their game.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com for more club information.
