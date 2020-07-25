Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. James Buffington scored victories as part of two different partnerships in both our virtual club game and the live face-to-face game during the week of July 12 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. It was a very impressive feat especially considering that Buffington and partner Shafaat Dalal were overall winners coming out of the C stratification in the 38-person field of the virtual game. Buffington along with partner Mark Greenwell also scored a close victory over the partnership of Michael Miedema and Brad Phillips in the live face-to-face game.
Also scoring points in the virtual game: the partnerships of Tana Holt and Judith Harris, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, James Kirtley and Sharon Winters, Michael Miedema and Richard Easton, Jane Mills and Thomas Siefert, Rick Kleinheksel and Mark Greenwell, and finally Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
All virtual club games Monday through Aug. 2 will award double silver points. This is a second “Silver Linings Week” trying to repeat the May event where 31,000 members won silver Master-Points — the only way to bolster silver point totals during the shutdown.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free Sunday bridge lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. using the Zoom video conference app. A very good discussion on a broad spectrum of topics took place before the class resumed the on-going battle, with our arch rival Tana Holt, in the fight for the challenge match belt. Holt defended her title the previous week and the results of Sunday’s match are not known as of deadline for this column. Our class felt we played at the very top of our game scoring positive results in all but one hand.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
