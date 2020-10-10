Games at the Terre Haute Bridge Center have settled into a consistent pattern with the Tuesday evening virtual game drawing around 40 players and the in-person Wednesday noon game getting 10 to 12 players.
Ideas of expansion will be addressed at the next Board of Directors meeting in later this month.
Results for the Sept. 29 virtual game, earning points are: first, Sharon Winters and Judy Harris; second, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Mona Sternfeld and John Sternfeld; fifth, Patty Cottom and Mark Greenwell; sixth, M Sue May and Mary Lunsford; seventh, Michael Butts and John Burns; eighth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; ninth, Mary Hamilton and Betty Piper; 10th, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal; 11th, Jana Tyler and James Jordan-Wagner.
Results for the Sept. 30 noon live game: winners Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed, closely followed by Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
After a handicap adjustment was given for younger, less experienced players, Meneely and Phillips were declared winners.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley has resumed his free bridge lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays using Zoom.
Discussion continued on responding to a no-trump opening. A new challenger has stepped forward to take on the class in the Challenge Match section of the lesson. Milt Van Reed, who uses the precision method of bidding, has been sent the challenge but results are not known at the time of today’s column.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
