Another busy week wrapped up at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. A change was made to the Tuesday night Virtual Club Game, increasing from 18 hands to 22 hands of play.
Results from the Sept. 19 game with players earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Jim Buffington and Shafaat Dalal; third, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; fourth, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; fifth, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; sixth, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; seventh, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; eighth, Margo Kraemer and Dave Kraemer; ninth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; 10th, Jane Mills and Thomas Siefert.
Results for the noon Wednesday in-person game ended in a tie between the partnership of Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal and the partnership of Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips. A short field of only four teams competed.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued on with his reboot of 2 over 1 bidding in a free bridge lesson Sunday on Zoom. No-trump structure was again the focus of the lesson. It was a very interesting discussion on how opening point ranges and game going bids have become more aggressive in recent years.
Tana Holt reclaimed the Challenge Match Belt from the “class.” The match turned on a hand where Tana stopped at game level and the class went on to a slam, which failed.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club information.
