A slightly smaller than usual field competed in the Dec. 22 Terre Haute/Paris Tuesday evening Virtual Club Game. Results all earning points include: first, Judith Harris and Michael Miedema; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third, James Jordan-Wagner and John Wright; fourth, Louise Hilton and Shafaat Dalal; fifth, Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell; sixth, Jane Blair and Thomas Siefert; and seventh, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson on Zoom Sunday afternoon. A review of basic 2 over 1 concepts were discussed before the class was informed about the next section of material to be presented (defense and discard signals). This new step forward in the study is very exciting for the class as they strive to become better players. A challenge match for the mythical/imaginary championship belt was played Monday by the “class” and sent to current champion Milt Van Reed. Milt was awakened from a deep sleep and informed the club needed a result within 1 hour to beat the newspaper deadline. I sat at my computer as Milt played the match. Under time pressure and the strain of trying to retain the belt we waited. Then just in time … MILT WINS, MILT WINS ... Milt Van Reed wins the match, beats the time deadline and retains the belt.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for club details.
