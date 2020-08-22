Results from the evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game on Aug. 11 include North/South A stratification: first, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Leon Joseph Grafe and G Sherley Blodgett; and third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. Results for B stratification: first, Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld; and second, Rick Kleinheksel and Mark Greenwell. Results in C stratification: first, Debra Kirsch and David Kirsch; and second, Sherry Ray and Paul Ray. Playing East/West A stratification, results include: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, James Kirtley and Sharon Winters; third, Tana Holt and Judith Harris. Results in B stratification: first, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; second, Thomas Siefert and Jane Mills. Results in C stratification: first, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; second, James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal.
Results from the noon Aug. 12 live face-to-face game: unadjusted winners James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, and runner-ups Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. After a somewhat controversial move handicaps were given to beginning players and Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips were declared winners over Buffington and Greenwell. At first I was against the score adjustments, however I am rethinking my position.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley announces what he calls a reboot of his free bridge lessons via Zoom on Sundays. The class from 1 to 3 p.m. will cover all material previously taught and continue on with our challenge match battle with Kirtley’s longtime partner, Tana Holt. The class focus is on the two-over-one method of bidding and teaches several conventions which go along nicely. We have people logging on from Maine and Florida, along with a core group from around Terre Haute. All new students are welcome.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
