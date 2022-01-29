There were 14 participants at the Monday afternoon game Jan. 17 at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results, all listed earning points: first, Sharon Winters and Thomas Siefert; a tie for second occurred between the team of Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt and the team of Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third, Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips.
Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 14 participants. Results, all listed earning points: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden; third, Ann Staats and Micheal Butts.
A good field of 24 players participated at the Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game Jan. 18. Results, all listed earning points: first, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; second, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; third, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; fourth, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; and fifth, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The Wednesday game Jan. 19 had a field of 10 players. Results, all listed earning points: first, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; second, James Kirtley and Tana Holt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
