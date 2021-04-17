A field of 30 bridge players competed April 6 in the regular Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual Club Game. Results, all listed earning points: first, Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt, fourth, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; fifth, James Kirtley and Judith Harris; sixth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell; and seventh, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Several local players were listed in the most resent unit #130 Ace of Club standings. Divisions based on point totals at beginning of the year: 0-5 points, first place, Roger Meneely; 100-200 points, third place, James Buffington; 200-300 points, third place, Paul Ray; 2,500-3,500 points, third place, Michael Miedema.
In-person bridge began at noon on Wednesday at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The game is open to all comers, no point restrictions. Masks are recommended and vaccines strongly encouraged.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley gave another free bridge lesson Sunday afternoon using Zoom. The class finished up a four-week presentation on no-trump bidding and response. The second hour of the class we played in an instant tournament with each member of the class bidding and playing a hand with the input of other students. The class finished up about middle of the pack against 15 other teams.
Next week we will begin opening one of a major and the two over one responses.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.