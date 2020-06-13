Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. The Terre Haute Bridge Center will partner with the Paris Illinois Bridge Club to offer a locally-based “Virtual Club Game” using “Bridge Base Online” starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in July. John Nichols of the Indianapolis Bridge Center will manage the game. At 10 a.m. today, Nichols will conduct an online seminar explaining how to participate in virtual games. Several Terre Haute Bridge Center members will be at the center, 1400 E. Pugh Drive, during the seminar to assist and instruct members in person on how to participate in the online games.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley conducts a free bridge lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday. The size of the class is expanding; this past week we had a new student from Boston, Mass., log onto the lesson. A recent email advertisement promoted similar teaching material as to the club’s free lessons for up to $250 for eight sessions on a particular topic, and $120 for four sessions. Michael Butts, a loyal student, said he enjoys learning new ways to thinking about bridge even though he has been playing by different conventions.
The Board of Directors for the local club will meet some members in person, others via Zoom, on Tuesday to discuss opening the club. Combining tables to create more space for social distancing will be tried in a hands-on manner. A number of players may decide too have live face-to-face games while others may want to play in the online games. The bridge center may be able accommodate both groups at the same time.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.