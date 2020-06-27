Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. Two important motions were passed by the Terre Haute Bridge Center’s board of directors in votes on June 16. First, a “Virtual Game” with the bridge center as host in partnership with Paris Illinois Bridge Club will be played on “Bridge Base Online” at 7:30 p.m. July 7, and then reoccurring each Tuesday evening thereafter.
The game will be open to all skill levels and then stratified into A, B and C tranches depending on player’s point total.
Second, a live in-person, face-to-face, using real cards, game was voted in by roll call vote of 7 yea, 1 nay , and one abstaining. The game will begin at noon on July 8 in the Terre Haute Bridge Center at 1400 E. Pugh Drive.
In a shocking upset, local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley defeated reigning challenge match champion Tana Holt during Kirtley’s free class from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. She was on a five-week undefeated run before losing the mythical/imaginary belt. A rematch has already been played by the class and forwarded to her but no result known as of deadline for this column. Good luck to Holt.
In a more serious note, the American Contract Bridge League sent an email to the membership announcing that it is canceling the “2020 Fall North American Bridge Championships,” which were scheduled for Nov. 26 to Dec. 6. Also, the ACBL will not staff any sectionals or regionals with tournament directors for the remainder of 2020.
It appears as though for the rest of the year the only chance to earn Gold, Red or Silver Master-Points will be by competing virtually with “Bridge Base Online.” Kirtley will host a free lesson on how to use “Bridge Base Online” and compete in virtual games and tournaments. The instruction via Zoom will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday. To receive an email invite to the Zoom session contact the bridge center at 812-232-1230 or 812-835-2363.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit the THBC website at TerreHauteBridge.com for more information.
