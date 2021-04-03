A major development is beginning to unfold at the Terre Haute Bridge Center, as for the second time in the past two weeks a team of relatively new players from the free Sunday afternoon bridge class have placed first in the Tuesday evening Virtual Club Game. These students, who learned the 2 over 1 bidding method from instructor James “Sonny” Kirtley, seem to be challenging the older guard of much more traditional and experienced players. It will be interesting to see if these couple of wins are a fluke or the beginning of a trend.
March 23 results, all earning points: first, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; second, Jane Ann Gormong and James Gormong; and third, Jane Blair and Thomas Siefert.
Terre Haute club president Kirtley continued his free Sunday afternoon class on Zoom. We are still concentrating on no-trump structure. In a challenge match, local top player Milt Van Reed beat the class 34 to 0. The traditional old guard may not be going away so quietly.
Reports also are in that local players Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld placed first North/South and 2nd overall in the recent Indianapolis club game.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
