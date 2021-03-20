A smaller than normal field of 28 players competed in the evening Terre Haute/Paris Virtual club game on March 9. Results, all earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; third, Patricia Killeen and John Killeen; fourth, Mary Lunsford and M Sue May; fifth, Louis Hilton and Shafaat Dalal; sixth, Patty Cottom and Mark Greenwell; seventh, Charles Parks and James Buffington; and eighth, John Wright and James Jordan-Wagner.
Terre Haute Bridge Center president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued his Sunday afternoon series of free bridge lessons on Zoom. It was very pleasing to see several college-age students in the class, as well as students from around the country. We have people logging in from Tennessee, New York and Florida, as well as the Wabash Valley. After an hour instructional period, the 19 members of the class played a challenge match against Terre Haute top player Milt Van Reed. In a shocking development, the class was able to defeat Van Reed and take possession of the mythical/imaginary challenge match belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
