Hold the celebration. De-ice the champagne. It is not official until confirmation received in writing from ACBL.
Rumors swirl around the Wabash Valley that a local favorite player passed the point threshold required for Life Master status. This shy and mysterious person has asked that his or her name not be mentioned in the newspaper until ACBL notification is secured. Seems like a reasonable request which will be honored.
Terre Haute Bridge Center President James “Sonny” Kirtley held his regular Sunday free lesson as well as competed in a four-day Online Regional-Style Tournament. In the regional tournament Kirtley, along with partner Tana Holt, were disappointed they did not do better, but did manage to score some points in one session in which they finished second in their section of a field of 510 partnerships. A team which included Mona Sternfeld did very well scoring gold/red points. Michael Miedema, along with a partner from Texas, was also reported to have competed.
The ACBL sent a message to the membership informing that in April, management and staff took a 20 percent pay cut. ACBL did not receive any help from CARES payroll assistance program. Starting May 3, 40 percent of staff had to be furloughed. Furloughed employees’ health care remains in effect.
The Board of Directors of the Terre Haute Bridge Center conducted its regularly scheduled monthly meeting via Zoom. New safety procedures to use when we re-open were discussed. Any date for a start-up will be discussed at the next meeting on May 26.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
