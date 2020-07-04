Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. Action has commenced at the Terre Haute Bridge Center with the first locally played ‘Virtual Game.” Reminiscent of what was known as a “Texas Start” in 1960s Sprint Car Racing, THBC jumped the gun by a full two weeks ahead of scheduled open. Five full tables (20 players) competed in a non-stratified contest. To be stratified into A, B, C tranches at the Tuesday game, six full tables 24 players were needed. Results from June 22 virtual game were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, first; Betty Piper and Joanna Hebermehl, second; James Kirtley and Tana Holt, third; and Sherry Ray and Paul Ray, fourth. A special congratulation to the Rays for a job well done against this strong field.
Good news to report, jumping the gun, in typical Terre Haute fashion ahead of official confirmation by the ACBL, local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley has surpassed the point threshhold needed to achieve Life Master status. Tana Holt, Kirtley’s long-time partner, reported that this was the best she has ever seen Kirtley play. The team finished seventh in a field of 100 to clinch the Golden Master-Point needed in the “Endless Summer Tournament” played this past weekend. Congratulation Kirtley; job well done.
On Sunday, Kirtley hosted his regularly scheduled free bridge lesson focusing on defensive play and carding signals. The 1 p.m. class then competed in a challenge rematch with former champion Tana Holt. This will be Holt’s second attempt to regain her crown. Unfortunately, the electricity went out during play of the match and the result is unknown at deadline for this column.
Live in-person games are scheduled to resume at the Bridge Center at noon on Wednesday. Many members have committed to play while others are closely watching local news for word on area safety. Twelve people are needed for a three-table game. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
