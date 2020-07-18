Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. The Terre Haute Bridge Center hosted a live person-to-person game at our club house on July 8. Twelve members participated in a three full table game. The partnership of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl squeezed out a close victory over Mark Greenwell and James Buffington with the rest of the field rather tightly bunched behind. Masks were worn, hand sanitizer used between each round, and four of the regular tables pushed together to make one large table in order to help with social distancing. Results of Wednesdays game will be reported next week.
The Bridge Center’s Tuesday “Virtual Game” is growing in popularity. On July 7, 19 teams were divided into two separate games with A, B, and C tranches in both. Winners in the A tranche: James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong along with second game Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton. Winners in the B tranche: James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal along with second game Mark Greenwell and Rick Kleinheksel (this partnership scored overall win over A tranche in this game). Winners in C tranche: Jim Budd and Michael Harmon along with second game Michael Butts and Brad Phillips. The team of Butts and Phillips also includes Roger Meneely who acts as adviser to Phillips.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his free bridge lesson on Sunday. We continued with our discussion on opening leads. The class then played a challenge match against current title holder Tana Holt. Holt was able to fend off our attack with her well-known aggressive bidding. The game came down to a one-hand difference which Holt bid and made on over trick on a small slam and the class stopped the bidding at game. Congratulations to the current mythical belt holder Tana Holt. Next lesson, we plan on an examination of competitive auctions.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more club news.
