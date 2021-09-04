The following is a recap of recent action at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Results on Aug. 23, all earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sharon Winters and Thomas Siefert; third, Charles Bryan Jr. and Michael Butts.
“Fun” bridge on Aug. 23 had a field of 24 players competing. Results, all earning points: North/South, first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh; third, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; fourth, Sylvia Oster and Elizabeth Bormann. East/West: first, Art Western and Robert Cowden; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; third, Ann Staats and Michael Butts.
A field of 28 players competed in the Aug. 24 evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. Results, all earning points: first, Richard Easton and Richard Bernardoni; second, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Thomas Siefert and Michael Butts; fifth, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; sixth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
The Aug. 25 noon game had a field of 12 players. Results, all earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Kirtley and Michael Miedema; third, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; fourth, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another Sunday afternoon lesson, free on Zoom. Michaels convention and sandwich no-trump were discussed as ways to show partner the shape of your hand. In a shocking up-set the “class” was able to defeat challenge match title holder Milt Van Reed and take the mythical/imaginary challenge match belt.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more bridge news.
