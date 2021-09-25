An afternoon game on Sept. 13 had 14 players compete. Results, all listed earning points: first, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; a tie for runner-up between team members Diane Scott and Charles Parks and team members James Kirtley and Tana Holt.
The Monday evening “fun bridge” competed later that day. Results, all listed earning points, North/South: first, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Mary Hasted and Dale Johnson. East/West: first, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Ann Staats and Michael Butts.
A field of 22 players competed in the Sept. 14 Tuesday evening Terre Haute/Paris virtual game.
Results, all listed earning points: first, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; second, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; third, Judith Harris and Tana Holt; fourth, Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; and fifth, Charles Parks and Michael Butts.
Terre Haute club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted his regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon free bridge lesson on Zoom. The class continued on with the study of competitive bidding.
After the lesson, the class participated in an instant tournament which they finished 12th out of 15 teams, a rather disappointing result.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more news.
