Another successful week of competition at the Terre Haute Bridge Center has wrapped up. Results from the Sept. 8 Terre Haute/Paris weekly Tuesday virtual club game, North-South, earning master-points: first, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, M. Sue May and Mary Lunsford; fourth, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel; fifth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks. East-West, earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; fifth, Thomas Newton and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
Result for the Sept. 9 face-to-face game at the Bridge Center: winner Milt Van Reed and Brad Phillips, runner-up Joanna Hebermehl and Betty Piper. In the score adjusted fight, Connie Shattuck and Charles Bryan Jr. prevailed over Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal.
A special thanks to Van Reed and Hebermehl for breaking up their longtime partnership in order to help a less experienced player (myself).
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley continued on with his “reboot” of the full suite of responses to partners opening.
The free Zoom lessons from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday seem to be helping the results of several of his loyal students in the local virtual club game.
After a review of no-trump structure the class continued on with our challenge match with Kirtley’s longtime partner, Tana Holt. The “class” was able to successfully retain the title.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.